Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong

Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs.

On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went way left; pointing to Noah Ruggles' plant foot.

Finally looked at last 2 FG attempts by Noah Ruggles," May tweeted. "The made one from 48 yds, then see plant foot on miss from 50 was few inches closer to ball. He pulled that one low and left. Slightest overstride."

Fans reacted to the breakdown on social media.

"I think one of the biggest differences between the pro and college game is the kickers, and even a pro kicker is not money from this distance under those circumstances," one user said.

"As a kicker, this is usually a mechanics mistake that signals trying to gear up for more power," another replied.

"Unreal. These kids have so much pressure and he wanted to make it more than any of us fans know. A slight inch or two and he drills it most likely."

"This isn’t me coming after Noah Ruggles but more so an observation… he makes anything from sub 50 yards but he just seems to struggle mightily from that mark and beyond," another commented.

A heartbreaker for the Buckeyes.