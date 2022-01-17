Look: Sideline Photo Of Dak Prescott Is Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys fans are hurting tonight.
Their players are, too.
The Cowboys are trailing the 49ers, 23-17, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. San Francisco is a first down away from clinching the contest.
Dak Prescott played well in the fourth quarter, though he was unable to come through when it mattered most.
A sideline photo of a saddened Prescott is going viral on social media.
Tough scenes in Dallas @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/6fhErz1qM0
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2022
The Cowboys are going to need a miracle to pull this off late.
Dallas and San Francisco are playing on CBS.