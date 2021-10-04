Look: Sideline Photo Of Tom Brady Goes Viral Before Kickoff

It’s expected to be an emotional night for Tom Brady, as the legendary quarterback makes his return to New England for the first time since leaving for Tampa Bay in free agency.

Brady kept himself locked in before kickoff, though.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback has a stone-cold look prior to kickoff at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

Brady is ready to go, that’s for sure.

Brady is LOCKED IN. pic.twitter.com/RSRkxrLz4m — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 4, 2021

Brady has made it clear all week that he has one main priority on Sunday night: winning a football game.

“They’re some of my great friends and they will be for the rest of my life. It will be great to see everyone after the game. Up until the game, I’m focused on trying to go win a football game,” Brady said leading up to Sunday night’s game.

Perhaps there will be some emotion following the contest, when Brady greets his former coaches and teammates.

Until then, though, expect an extremely locked in quarterback.