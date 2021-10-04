The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Tom Brady Goes Viral Before Kickoff

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s expected to be an emotional night for Tom Brady, as the legendary quarterback makes his return to New England for the first time since leaving for Tampa Bay in free agency.

Brady kept himself locked in before kickoff, though.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback has a stone-cold look prior to kickoff at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

Brady is ready to go, that’s for sure.

Brady has made it clear all week that he has one main priority on Sunday night: winning a football game.

“They’re some of my great friends and they will be for the rest of my life. It will be great to see everyone after the game. Up until the game, I’m focused on trying to go win a football game,” Brady said leading up to Sunday night’s game.

Perhaps there will be some emotion following the contest, when Brady greets his former coaches and teammates.

Until then, though, expect an extremely locked in quarterback.

