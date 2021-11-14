The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Urban Meyer Going Viral On Sunday

Urban Meyer on the sideline on Sunday afternoon.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Another week, another viral Urban Meyer sideline photo.

The Jacksonville Jaguars first-year head coach likes to wear his emotions on his sleeve. This was especially true during Meyer’s final years at Ohio State and it’s certainly been the case with the Jaguars on Sunday.

Meyer and the Jaguars are currently losing to the Indianapolis Colts, 20-9.

The Jaguars’ first-year head coach has looked pretty empty on the sideline on Sunday afternoon.

Yeah, that about sums it up.

The Ringer’s Kevin Clark summed things up pretty well, too.

“In retrospect, hiring a guy who appears to stare into the abyss and plunge to the deepest circle of hell every time his team makes an error to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars was a mistake,” he tweeted.

The Jaguars are 2-6 on the season.

This afternoon’s Jacksonville at Indianapolis game is airing on CBS.

