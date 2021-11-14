The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Cam Newton Is Going Viral

A closeup of Cam Newton throwing a pass during a Panthers game.

Even though Cam Newton declared he’s back, it’s almost like he never left.

Cam started off the first quarter with two goal line touchdowns. One on the ground and one through the air.

And now the former MVP is taking command of the huddle on the sideline.

The sideline footage comes courtesy of Fox Charlotte’s Will Kunkel. It’s already gaining major traction online.

What a wild #NFLSunday,” one fan tweeted. “Cam Newton making his presence felt in Carolina. Love it.”

The Panthers currently find themselves up 31-3 on the Arizona Cardinals through three. Coming into the action, the Cards owned the best record in the NFL at 8-1.

Newton scored on his first two plays from scrimmage.

The first touchdown came on a two-yard run that the 6-foot-5 QB bounced outside. The second, Newton connected on a quick out to receiver Robbie Anderson.

It’s safe to say the football world is happy to see Cam Newton leading the Panthers once again.

In his first nine seasons with the franchise, Newton proved himself to be one of the most unique quarterback talents to set foot on an NFL field.

