Look: Sideline Video Of Patrick Mahomes Is Going Viral

You don’t see Patrick Mahomes getting animated on the sideline very often, especially in September, when the Kansas City Chiefs have typically dominated.

Today is different, though.

The Chiefs are coming off a Sunday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back on Sunday afternoon with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City is struggling early. The Chiefs have turned the ball over multiple times – both through the air and on the ground.

Following the most-recent turnover, Mahomes had a fiery speech for his teammates on the sideline.

Leadership from Patrick Mahomes … addressing the offense after their 3rd turnover. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/kSt2iSut4O — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 26, 2021

That’s good leadership from the franchise quarterback, it’s just rare to see it this early into the regular season. The Chiefs have been one of the NFL’s greatest September teams since Mahomes took over the starting job.

Kansas City is trailing Los Angeles, 14-0, midway through the second quarter.

The game is airing on CBS.