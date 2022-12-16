Look: Sideline Video Of Tom Brady Going Viral Tonight

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks with members of the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Last Sunday didn't go as planned for Tom Brady.

It was his homecoming as he got to play in his hometown of San Francisco against the team he grew up rooting for.

The Bucs ended up getting blown out by 28, 35-7 as the game was over at halftime. The 49ers were up by 28 heading into the break.

Even though the Bucs weren't playing well, that doesn't mean Brady was just moping. He was trying to get his team back into it throughout the second half, as evidenced by this quote from a recent video.

"Come on we gotta fight. Let's fight harder!" Brady said.

Brady then continued with, "Gotta be better than that, that's not gonna win! That's good enough to suck right there! Let's go fellas, let's go!"

Even though he's won seven Super Bowls, this is a player that's never satisfied.

The Bucs will look to get back on track on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.