Look: Sign At Saturday Night College Football Game Goes Viral

So long, UConn. On to Bama?

The Utah State Aggies escaped college football's Week 0 with a 31-20 win over the Huskies, but one fan is ready for the nation's No. 1 team.

As the Aggies wrapped things on Saturday, a "We Want Bama" sign surfaced in the stands:

Utah State fell behind 14-0 early against the struggling Huskies program, having to claw their way back to an eventual 11-point win.

Hard to imagine Nick Saban won't be showing his team this one so they don't fall asleep at the wheel in their Week 1 opener.