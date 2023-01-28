Look: Significant College Basketball Upset Is Brewing

A monster upset is brewing in Norman.

The Oklahoma Sooners walked onto their home court as massive underdogs vs. No. 2 Alabama on Saturday. But just over six minutes into the second half, OU finds itself up almost 20 points on the 18-2 Crimson Tide.

Fans reacted to Alabama being placed on upset alert across social media.

"JALEN. HILL! Brandon Miller found himself on the wrong end of a poster as Oklahoma is pounding Alabama," tweeted The Field of 68.

"Alabama not looking too sharp early on at Oklahoma," shared AL.com's Michael Casagrande.

"Oklahoma has majorly slowed Alabama down. Zip in the transition game. Sixty-five percent shooting has some to do with that. But this doesn’t happen," commented 247's Joey Helmer.

"Oklahoma up 19 on Alabama. Because of course," tweeted John Fanta. "College basketball!"

Keep your eyes on Boomer Sooner.