Look: Simone Biles Shares Embarrassing Flight Attendant News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Simone Biles had a pretty funny, but embarrassing moment occur during a flight.

Biles said that one of the flight attendants offered her a coloring book once she sat down in her seat. It looks like the flight attendant thought she was a child since she's only 4'8.

She had a great response to the attendant when she posted about the encounter on her Instagram story.

“Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board..... I said 'no I’m good I’m 25,'" Biles said via Yahoo.com.

It's not known where she was headed when she was on the flight.

Biles is one of the best gymnasts in the world and was just in Washington D.C. last week to get the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

She now has one heck of a story to tell her family and friends when she was coming home.