Look: Simulated College Football BCS Rankings Are Out

College football's BCS era feels like so long ago, but simulated standings are still calculated with that metric for fun.

On Monday, BCSKnowHow.com released its first BCS rankings of the year.

Noting, "Seven of the eight all-time [College Football Playoff] champs are represented in the top four of the first simulated ranking, highlighted by the neck-and-neck race for No. 1 between Georgia and Alabama."

Oct. 10's simulation has the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide jockeying for that No. 1 spot, separated by decimal points with Ohio State not too far behind.

The website has Clemson and Michigan rounding out the top-5. Followed by: Tennessee, USC, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Penn State as the 10 best teams in the country right now.

Some fans long for the days of the BCS, where programs could still define success as a conference championship or bowl win, instead of a season being a failure if they don't make the CFP.