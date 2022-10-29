Look: Singer Botched Lyrics To National Anthem Before Game 1

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 28: Eric Burton sings the national anthem prior to Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies took down the Houston Astros in extra innings in Game 1 of the World Series.

However, the lasting impression of the game came from something before the game even started. Singer Eric Burton sang the national anthem, but appeared to botch a few lyrics.

Here's video of the anthem:

ESPN revealed the mistakes:

He sang: "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last streaming" instead of "gleaming." He continued correctly with: "Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight." But then, instead of "O'er the ramparts we watch'd were so gallantly streaming?" he backtracked to "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last" before again singing "streaming" instead of "gleaming."

Singing the national anthem in front of millions of people has to be a very nerve-racking experience. It's easy to chalk the errors up to nerves - even for an experienced singer.