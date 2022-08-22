Look: Sister Jean Received A Pretty Special Birthday Gift

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt celebrates after the Loyola Ramblers beat the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Loyola Ramblers' beloved chaplain Sister Jean is turning 103 years old today. And to mark the occasion, she got a very special gift.

Today the city of Chicago renamed the train station plaza at Loyola's campus in her honor. It will now feature an extra sign that reads “Home of the World Famous Sister Jean!”

According to the Associated Press, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt was asked what she is looking forward to this coming school year. She replied that she just wants to be with the students and loves Loyola.

“Just being with the students. I just love being at Loyola.”

Adorable.

Sister Jean truly has reached unprecedented fame for someone in her position. She became a national sensation during Loyola's historic trip to the Final Four in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Sister Jean made headlines again when they returned in 2021, though for less savory reasons. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was not able to attend until after she received a vaccine.

Thankfully she did, and she marked the occasion by incorporating a scouting report into her opening prayer for their game against #1 Illinois - which they won in a stunning upset.

Sister Jean made a cameo for Loyola's NCAA Tournament appearance this year, but this time they were bounced early by the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Happy 103rd Birthday Sister Jean!