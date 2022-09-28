Look: Sister Jean Throws Out First Pitch Before MLB Game

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt celebrates after the Loyola Ramblers beat the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

At 103 years old, famed Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean tossed out the first pitch before tonight's matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The beloved figure — who became well known for her support of the Loyola Ramblers basketball team — threw the first pitch from her wheelchair just outside the home-plate dirt.

Take a look at the moment here:

"Sister Jean is still throwing out first pitches at 103!" the MLB wrote on Twitter.

Sister Jean became a household name during the Ramblers' improbable trip to the NCAA Tournament Final Four in 2018. She was present for Loyola's Sweet 16 run in 2021 and its first-round loss earlier this year.

The beloved college basketball icon was born on August 21, 1919. Her 103rd birthday was celebrated around the world earlier this summer.

The Cubs are currently tied with the Phillies 0-0 in the bottom of the third.