Look: Sixers Dancer Proposal Went Viral Last Night
On Friday night, a dancer for the Philadelphia 76ers got the surprise of her life - an engagement ring during the team's performance.
Instead of a customary dance, the 76ers pulled out all of the stops to give one dancer an incredible moment. The moment immediately went viral after fans got a glimpse of the man doing the proposal.
Some thought he wasn't good enough for the dancer, but he knew better. A good sense of humor trumps good looks every day - or so we've been told.
"DEAR COMMENT SECTION: I KNOW SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE. I AM JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE," he said in reaction to the video that went viral.
All jokes aside, congratulations to the happy couple!