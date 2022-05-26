Look: Skip Bayless Is Getting Roasted For Horrendous Joke

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Miami Heat were anemic on offense in last night's Game 5, scoring just 80 points in a loss to the Boston Celtics that puts them on the cusp of elimination.

But a bad joke that Fox analyst Skip Bayless made during the blowout loss might have been more painful on the eyes than the game itself. Taking to Twitter, Bayless tried to burn Heat star Jimmy Butler by declaring that he "looks more like Alfred the Butler." (the Batman character).

“Right now, compared to Games 1 & 2, Jimmy Butler looks more like Alfred the Butler,” Bayless tweeted.

While fans seemed to like the sentiment given the 4,700 likes and no ratio it's received since last night, Bayless has been getting roasted in the comments for that. For one, some don't like that Bayless would offend Alfred by comparing him to Jimmy Butler:

"Alfred is a badass," one fan replied. "This is what happens when mfs don’t know comics lol."

"Why attack Alfred he did nothing to you," wrote another.

"Never disrespect Alfred the Butler again. Alfred is the goat," a third fan wrote.

Clearly Skip Bayless touched a nerve with that one. But he's right about Jimmy Butler not playing well in Game 5.

The six-time All-Star had just 13 points in 40 minutes on the court, missing 14 of 18 field goals in the process.

If Butler wants to force Game 7 in Miami, he's going to need to start playing like a superhero in Game 6.