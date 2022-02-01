“This was me right after Brady lost to the Rams. Right now I feel 100 times worse,” Bayless said on Twitter.

Take a look.

This was me right after Brady lost to the Rams. Right now I feel 100 times worse. pic.twitter.com/u5FU5fe1hI — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 1, 2022

A reminder: Skip Bayless is a 70-year-old grown man. We think he needs to step away from social media and take a break from sports for a little while.

Bayless isn’t the only one who’s sad about the Brady news.

Bruce Arians had a heartfelt message for Brady on Tuesday:

“Tom joined us as the greatest football player of all time, and he quickly showed everyone in our organization what that meant,” Arians said. “He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop. It has been an honor to be his head coach for the past two seasons. I wish it didn’t have to end, but few players have the opportunity to leave the game on their own terms. Even fewer can do it while playing at an elite level. Tom is the exception. I have a deep appreciation and respect for what he has done for our franchise, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best in this next chapter of life after football.”

Brady’s career is done. We don’t think Bayless will ever recover.