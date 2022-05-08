Look: Skip Bayless Shares An Unbelievable Workout Fact

Cold Pizza host Skip Bayless on the ESPN set in Miami, Florida on February 1, 2007. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Love him or hate him, FOX Sports 1 provocateur Skip Bayless is dedicated to his craft (and his body).

On his Friday podcast, shared how much fitness means to his personal life, as well as his life on TV. Telling listeners that he hasn't missed a 60 minute cardio session in 24 years.

"The last time I missed a day of doing at least one hour of cardio ... was May 3, 1998."

Most who follow Bayless know that he takes his exercise very seriously. And it's likely contributed to his ability to debate sports nearly everyday at the age of 70.

But his 8,000-plus day cardio streak even surprised his loyal viewers.

"Saving this for my notes," one user replied. "Bout start gettin my summer 2025 body ready."

"That's impressive," another admitted.

"This is inspiring. I want this for myself."

"One of the most impressive things I’ve heard in my life," another fan commented.

"Maniac."

"I don’t really retweet Skip for much, but this was probably the best thing he’s ever said," another replied.

A real testament to staying the course.