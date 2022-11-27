Look: Skunk In The Crowd At NFL Stadium On Sunday

Something stinky made its way into FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

That's right, a stunk has invaded the stands where the Cleveland Browns play. Fans were seen taking a video of it during a break of action.

There's no word on if the skunk was trying to describe how the Browns have played for most of the season with his scent.

Right now, the Browns are trying to avoid dropping to 3-8 as they've struggled mightily this season. They're currently down by seven (17-10) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as this will be the last start of the year for Jacoby Brissett.

Deshaun Watson is expected to make his season debut next week against the Houston Texans after serving his 11-game suspension.

This game is currently being regionally televised by FOX.