Look: Sleeping College Football Fan Is Going Viral

Auburn football isn't exactly the most exciting product this season. Don't believe us? Look no further than the team's actual fans.

A photo of an Auburn fan is going viral this Saturday afternoon. Why? Because this particular fan fell asleep... on the field... during an actual football game.

This is wild. Is Auburn football really that bad these days?

"Bro had a long night," said Ross Dellenger.

Sleeping isn't the worst idea during this Auburn vs. Missouri game. Is Bryan Harsin trying to get himself fired? Some are wondering.

"Bryan Harsin really trying to get his job back at Boise State but with Auburn paying the salary," Kevin Wade said on Twitter.

"Anyone else feel like Bryan Harsin back to Boise State kind of just works for everyone???" wrote Danny Kanell, via Twitter.

"Does Bryan Harsin secretly want to be fired? How do you go for that?" Stewart Mandel asked on Twitter.

Auburn may soon be making a change in leadership. Maybe that will wake up Tigers fans.