Look: Snow At NFL Stadium On Thursday Morning

Green Bay Packers fans at Lambeau Field.

Lambeau Field is beginning to earn its Frozen Tundra nickname.

On Thursday morning, the Green Bay Packers Twitter account posted a video of the snow-covered stadium in Wisconsin.

Take a look at the video here:

"It’s beginning to look a lot like December football," the team wrote.

The Packers will look to take advantage of this weather as they welcome a team that's not used to these conditions. The Los Angeles Rams will be in town for a primetime matchup on Monday night.

Both of these teams have failed to meet expectations this season. The defending Super Bowl champs are 4-9 and the Packers are 5-8.

The current Green Bay forecast shows temperatures with a low of 4 degrees and a high of 16 degrees on Monday.

December football indeed.