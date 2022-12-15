Look: Snow At NFL Stadium On Thursday Morning

Lambeau Field is beginning to earn its Frozen Tundra nickname.

On Thursday morning, the Green Bay Packers Twitter account posted a video of the snow-covered stadium in Wisconsin.

Take a look at the video here:

"It’s beginning to look a lot like December football," the team wrote.

The Packers will look to take advantage of this weather as they welcome a team that's not used to these conditions. The Los Angeles Rams will be in town for a primetime matchup on Monday night.

Both of these teams have failed to meet expectations this season. The defending Super Bowl champs are 4-9 and the Packers are 5-8.

The current Green Bay forecast shows temperatures with a low of 4 degrees and a high of 16 degrees on Monday.

December football indeed.