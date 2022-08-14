Look: Soccer Fans Not Happy With JJ Watt On Sunday

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 04: Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) smiles on the sideline during Arizona Cardinals training camp on August 4, 2021 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Apparently pass rusher J.J. Watt was tuned into the big Chelsea-Tottenham Hotspur Premier League matchup today. But his initial reaction to the game has a lot of soccer fans fuming.

In the 96th minute, Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored an equalizing goal, making the score 2-2 for what would be the final score. After the game, Watt admonished Chelsea for treating the draw like a loss while the Spurs celebrated the point.

"Spurs celebrate the tie. Chelsea treat it like a loss. #BuiltDifferent," Watt wrote.

Soccer fans didn't appreciate how Watt framed that statement though. Many are pointing out that the circumstances behind the draw and what the difference between a win, draw and loss in soccer means in the Premier League. A few others pointed out that the roles have been reversed in the past:

J.J. Watt probably knew exactly what he was doing and saying when he made that tweet though. He's a big Premier League fan and knows Harry Kane personally.

Most likely he was just trying to rub a little salt in the wounds of Chelsea fans. They're certainly feeling some heat after that late equalizer dropped them from top three on the Premier League table down to sixth. They might drop lower depending on the results of the upcoming Liverpool-Crystal Palace game tomorrow.

The season is still in its infancy though, so there's plenty of time for both teams to correct course after the draw.

But that also means there are plenty of more weeks for J.J. Watt to troll some more soccer fans.