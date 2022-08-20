Look: Soccer Player's Goal Celebration Going Viral

TACOMA, WA - OCTOBER 17: Lo'eau LaBonta #9 of Utah Royals FC is pictured during warmups before a game between Utah Royals FC and OL Reign at Cheney Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Stephen Brashear/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Every now and then a celebration following a goal, touchdown, home run or various other achievement goes viral.

On Friday night, it was a moment from the National Women's Soccer League that stole everyone's attention. Kansas City Current midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta was the star of this show.

After scoring on a penalty kick, LaBonta started running to the corner of the pitch. As she did so, it looked like she picked up some sort of hamstring injury - but it was all part of the bit.

LaBonta used the faux injury to break out a new celebration.

Take a look.

It didn't take long for the celebration to start going viral on social media for obvious reasons. It's not something fans see every day.

LaBonta has already set a career high in goals so far this season with five.