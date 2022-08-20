Look: Soccer Player's Goal Celebration Going Viral
Every now and then a celebration following a goal, touchdown, home run or various other achievement goes viral.
On Friday night, it was a moment from the National Women's Soccer League that stole everyone's attention. Kansas City Current midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta was the star of this show.
After scoring on a penalty kick, LaBonta started running to the corner of the pitch. As she did so, it looked like she picked up some sort of hamstring injury - but it was all part of the bit.
LaBonta used the faux injury to break out a new celebration.
Take a look.
It didn't take long for the celebration to start going viral on social media for obvious reasons. It's not something fans see every day.
LaBonta has already set a career high in goals so far this season with five.