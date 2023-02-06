Look: Soccer World Praying For World Cup Star After Earthquake In Turkey

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 03: A general view of Brazuca and the FIFA World Cup Trophy at the Maracana before the adidas Brazuca launch at Parque Lage on December 3, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazuca is the Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 2014 Brazil. Tonight adidas revealed brazuca to the world in the stunning setting of Parque Lage in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images for adidas)

The massive earthquake that hit Turkey this week has destroyed the lives of thousands. A former World Cup star appears to have been caught up in the damage too.

According to reports out of Europe, Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu, who has previously played for the likes of Chelsea, Everton, Newcastle United and the Ghana national team among others, remains missing in the fallout of the earthquake. Atsu currently plays in Turkey, and even contributed a goal in their win yesterday.

There are currently conflicting reports over whether Atsu has been found or if he remains missing. Some have said he's been pulled from the rubble with injuries, while others dispute that.

Nevertheless, sports fans around the world have come out and offered their prayers and support for Atsu as well as the countless others who have been affected by the earthquake:

Christian Atsu was born in Ghana and recruited to play in Portugal for FC Porto. After two years in Portugal, he signed a five-year deal at Chelsea, where he was soon loaned out to several clubs across the continent.

During his time on loan, Atsu was called up to the Ghana national team and was later selected to their 2014 FIFA World Cup squad in Brazil. He started all three group stage matches for Ghana before their elimination.

Atsu has nine goals in 65 caps for Ghana and 22 goals in 245 club games across all competitions.

We're all hoping and praying that Atsu is alright.