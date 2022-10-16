Look: Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Scores First Collegiate Touchdown

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2013 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rahsaan Lewis, son of Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, made his first mark as a college football player on Saturday.

A Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver, Lewis reeled in a three-yard touchdown pass against No. 16 Mississippi State to give UK the lead.

The senior walk-on arrived in Lexington back in 2020, but injuries have gotten in the way of him getting any significant playing time.

Coming into the game, Lewis only recorded one catch for 10 yards on the season after just two catches for four yards in 2021.

Prior to joining Kentucky's team, the son of the NFL legend spent time at FAU and UCF following a standout high school career in Orlando, Florida.

Lewis has said he looks up to his father and the late Kobe Bryant as his sports heroes for their mentality and love for the game. If the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, he should see plenty more success with the Wildcats.