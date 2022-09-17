Look: South Alabama Calls Ridiculously Stupid Trick Play

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Carter Bradley #2 of the South Alabama Jaguars passes against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at Rose Bowl on September 17, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

The South Alabama Jaguars got a two-point lead on UCLA and didn't know how to act.

With just over three minutes to go, the Jags had the chance to stretch their lead to five and possibly steal a huge win on the road vs. a Power-5 team.

Instead they opted to go with a fake field goal attempt that went nowhere fast, eventually losing by one.

Fans reacted to the very questionable call on social media.

"USA! USA! (Ended up losing 32-31)," tweeted Grant Wahl.

"Not a very Sun Belt worthy play, South," commented Ben Stanfield.

"Are you [expletive] kidding me, this is the way South Alabama lost," another replied.

"This is not #FunBelt," said Chris Hudgison.

"Oh this is just painful to watch!" tweeted WESH's Kendra Douglas.

Talk about fumbling the bag.