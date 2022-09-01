Look: South Carolina Changes Mind On Its Mascot Name

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 04: South Carolina Gamecocks mascot Sir Big Spur during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 04, 2017, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this week, it appeared as though South Carolina settled on a new name for its mascot, formerly known as Sir Big Spur.

According to David Cloninger of The Post and Courier, South Carolina settled on "The General" as the new name for the mascot. The name was chosen as an homage to Revolutionary war general Thomas "Fighting Gamecock" Sumter, the namesake of the team's nickname.

However, just a few days later, the school appears to have changed its mind.

In a statement released by the school, they're going back to "Sir Big Spur" for this season.

"It was always preferred that we would stay with the ‘Sir Big Spur’ name,” Deputy Athletics Director Eric Nichols said in a news release. “I appreciate the passion that the owners, Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, and the new handlers Beth and Van Clark, have for the Gamecocks and the live mascot. We are pleased that we are starting the season with the same name as in year’s past.”

For now, it seems like Sir Big Spur won't be going through a name change after all.

