Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of the kickoff between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 2, 2013 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring.

The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.

After the game, the Gamecocks decided to have a little bit of fun. Taking to Twitter, the social media team trolled Texas A&M's "midnight yells" by doing one of their own with an 11-second video.

The clip is going viral with 2,300 likes and 33,000 views since last night. There were some pretty brilliant comments too:

"Midnight yell…more like Midnight L," one South Carolina fan replied.

"This is awesome. Solid troll," wrote another.

"Yo, we outta pocket for this one," a third wrote.

Last year head coach Shane Beamer won six games in the regular season en route to a Duke's Mayo Bowl win over rival North Carolina. This year the team already has five wins with five still left to play.

With the way they're playing, the Gamecocks might find themselves ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 2018.

Are South Carolina the most underrated team in the SEC?