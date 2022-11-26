Look: Spencer Rattler's Celebration After Beating Clemson Is Going Viral

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Spencer Rattler #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks throws a pass away in the end zone and is called for intentional grounding during the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was on his Joe Burrow after his team took down two top-10 programs in as many weeks.

The Gamecocks followed up their upset of No. 5 Tennessee by rallying to stun Clemson 31-30 on the road Saturday.

Here's how the QB was feeling in the winning locker room:

"Go on then," one user said.

"Orange crushers!! 2 in Top 10 in 2 weeks. We’re all celebrating in Columbia!!" another tweeted.

"Nothing like breaking a streak!" a South Carolina alum replied.

"Once again …. He’s HIM," a former Gamecocks lineman exclaimed.

"Rattler just did something Baker couldn't do."

"Spencer Rattler after upsetting Clemson," shared Bally Sports.

"Rattler resurfaced from witness protection the last two games. Helped draft stock. A lot of questions about Rattler. Arm talent is not one of them," tweeted Denver 7's Troy Renck.

What a way to close things out for Shane Beamer's squad.