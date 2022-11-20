Look: Spencer Rattler's Reaction To Beating Tennessee Goes Viral

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Spencer Rattler #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks throws a pass away in the end zone and is called for intentional grounding during the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Gamecocks 44-30. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

There was a massive upset in college football on Saturday night.

Tennessee traveled to Columbia to take on South Carolina and instead of getting its 10th win, the program got blown out, 63-38.

This game was high-scoring throughout (there were 59 combined points scored in the first half) and in the end, it was the Gamecocks who had the much more explosive offense.

The win came one week after the Gamecocks traveled to Gainesville and lost to the Florida Gators, 38-6.

After the win, quarterback Spencer Rattler spoke to the media and called it "one of the best wins ever."

“This is a game we’ve all been waiting for. We knew this game and the next one can change the narrative of the program forever,” Rattler said, via Saturday Down South. “And tonight, that was one of the best wins ever in college football history.”

While this win doesn't get the Gamecocks any closer to a berth in the SEC Championship Game, it's still a big win for them as they try and get back to being a national contender.

They're now 7-4 heading into next Saturday's rivalry game against the Clemson Tigers.