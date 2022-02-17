Look: Spike Lee’s Reaction To Knicks Loss Is Going Viral

The New York Knicks had a truly devastating collapse against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The Knicks led the Nets by 28 points at home at one point. Brooklyn was playing without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

New York still managed to blow the lead.

Brooklyn topped New York, 111-106, as a season of disappointment for the Knicks continues.

How it started ➡️ How it ended KNICKS BLOW A 28-POINT LEAD AT HOME TO THE KD-KYRIE-BEN SIMMONSLESS NETS. pic.twitter.com/MZkc0Qf0zI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 17, 2022

Spike Lee appears to be pretty fed up.

The iconic New York Knicks fan’s reaction to his team’s loss is going viral on social media on Wednesday evening.

It’s been that kind of season for the Knicks, that’s for sure.