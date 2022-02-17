The Spun

Look: Spike Lee’s Reaction To Knicks Loss Is Going Viral

Spike Lee's reaction to Knicks.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Director and New York Knicks fan Spike Lee looks on before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks had a truly devastating collapse against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The Knicks led the Nets by 28 points at home at one point. Brooklyn was playing without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

New York still managed to blow the lead.

Brooklyn topped New York, 111-106, as a season of disappointment for the Knicks continues.

Spike Lee appears to be pretty fed up.

The iconic New York Knicks fan’s reaction to his team’s loss is going viral on social media on Wednesday evening.

It’s been that kind of season for the Knicks, that’s for sure.

