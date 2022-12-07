Look: Sporting World Is Furious With ESPN Tonight

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

On Tuesday night, ESPN's streaming platform, ESPN+ had significant issues across the platform.

Hundreds of fans flocked to social media to voice their displeasure with ESPN after they weren't able to view their game of choice. It seemed like a massive error on ESPN's part.

Fans showed screenshots where ESPN said the event hadn't started yet - even though it had. Everything from college basketball to women's college basketball to hockey weren't being streamed correctly.

Needless to say, fans weren't thrilled.

"Come on @ESPNPlus you’re killin us! There wouldn’t be a score if it hadn’t started so get these @BaylorMBB fans what they need and paid for!" one fan said.

"I don’t pay $10 a month for you to not have your s*** figured out. Get the Kansas State men’s game up on ESPN+," said another fan.

"Glad I'm not the only one. Thought i was going crazy..." added another fan when they finally figured out it was an ESPN issue.

ESPN issued a statement saying the network is working on the issues.