Look: Sports Answer On “Jeopardy!” Episode Is Going Viral

There aren’t always a ton of sports questions on Jeopardy!, but we typically get some viral moments out of the show when there are.

This was true on Jeopardy! on Friday night. The “Final Jeopardy” question on Friday night’s episode was sports-themed.

And no one got it right.

This was the question: “On Forbes’ 2020 list of the highest-paid athletes, at age 50 this active individual sportsman is the oldest.”

The answer, of course, is a golfer: Phil Mickelson. The PGA Tour star tweeted about his appearance on Jeopardy! on Friday night. It looks like his ego took a bit of a hit after no one got the answer right.

“Just when I think I’ve arrived ( I was the answer to tonight’s final Jeopardy question) I realize I still have a ways to go (they all got it wrong),” Mickelson tweeted.

Hey, Phil Mickelson is far from the only notable athlete to stump a panel of Jeopardy! contestants. The Jeopardy! panel is pretty consistently stumped by sports questions.

Mickelson, 50, is coming off a missed cut at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot. He’s set to compete in the final major of the year, The Masters, at Augusta, Georgia in November.