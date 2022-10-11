Look: Sports Fans Have Costume Suggestions For Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Earlier this week, former professional golfer Paige Spiranac took to Twitter with a question for fans.

With Halloween upcoming, she wondered what fans thought she'd be wearing this year. In the post, she showed her outfit from last year where she dressed up as Harley Quinn.

"Last year’s Halloween costume was good but this year is even better. Who do you think I’m dressing up as?" she asked fans.

Of course, fans had plenty of guesses.

"Velma from Scooby-Doo," one fan suggested.

"Honestly don’t know - hopefully something cool and just not what’s popular at the time (no Hellraiser, HOD or Lord of the Rings)," said another.

"Captain Marvel," said a third.

Fans will have to wait another few weeks to learn what she'll be wearing for Halloween this year.