Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models' Halloween Costumes Going Viral

Getty

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it's time for everyone to start posting their respective costumes.

On Friday night, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Katie Austin and Christen Harper shared theirs. In a photo posted to Austin's Instagram account, the duo was sporting Charlie's Angels outfits.

"happy halloween from your @si_swimsuit rookies of the year," she said in the post.

Check it out.

Both Austin and Harper were rookies in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot released earlier this summer.

The latter has been a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot before, but this was her first official year in the magazine. Harper is also the girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

The couple has gone viral during HBO's Hard Knocks, of which Goff has been a part of twice.