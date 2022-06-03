Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares New Photo Of Camille Kostek

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 19: Model Camille Kostek arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Just over a month ago, the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition featured several veteran models returning to the scene.

Camille Kostek was one of the models who returned for yet another year with SI Swimsuit. Prior to the release of the 2022 magazine on Monday, the official SI Swimsuit Instagram account shared a photo of Kostek as a teaser.

"AHHHH WHAT A SURPRISE TO SEE THIS !!!! I just opened up this app and it was the first thing on my timeline 🥺😁😁!!!!" Kostek wrote. "Seeing that logo across my photo never gets old. It gives me the chills every single time . Truly grateful to get the call back each year . I’m beaming, I love you @si_swimsuit 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎 Happy almost launch week !!!!"

On Friday afternoon, SI Swimsuit shared a new photo from Kostek's shoot.

"We're sailing right into the weekend with Camille Kostek! What are your weekend plans?" the account asked.

Kostek has been a mainstay for Sports Illustrated over the past few years. Given her recent appearances, that's not likely to change any time soon.

More of Camille Kostek's photos can be found here.