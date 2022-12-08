Look: Sports Reporter Denies Being In Bed With Antonio Brown
On Wednesday, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a selfie in bed with an unidentified woman.
Immediately after the post went viral, social media users began to suggest that the mystery woman was Megan Eugenio — a TikTok sports reporter also known as "Overtime Megan."
Eugenio has vehemently denied this speculation.
"I cannot believe I have to say this but that is not me," she wrote on her Instagram story along with some laughing emojis.
The photo had been going viral on social media on Wednesday afternoon.
Last week, Tampa police issued an arrest warrant for Brown after he was involved in a misdemeanor domestic battery incident. The police tried to serve the warrant, but Brown refused to leave his house.
As of Monday, there's no update on Brown's case.