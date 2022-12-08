Look: Sports Reporter Denies Being In Bed With Antonio Brown

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a selfie in bed with an unidentified woman.

Immediately after the post went viral, social media users began to suggest that the mystery woman was Megan Eugenio — a TikTok sports reporter also known as "Overtime Megan."

Eugenio has vehemently denied this speculation.

"I cannot believe I have to say this but that is not me," she wrote on her Instagram story along with some laughing emojis.

The photo had been going viral on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, Tampa police issued an arrest warrant for Brown after he was involved in a misdemeanor domestic battery incident. The police tried to serve the warrant, but Brown refused to leave his house.

As of Monday, there's no update on Brown's case.