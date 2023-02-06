Look: Sports World Feels Bad For ESPN Analyst Today

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

The sports world is feeling bad for one ESPN analyst on Monday morning.

Things got pretty heated between Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams on 'First Take' this morning.

Smith and Williams were arguing about Kyrie Irving, who got traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks.

Tim Legler, meanwhile, was left to pretty much sit on his hands during the back and forth.

NBA fans were feeling bad for Legler during the heated back and forth.

"Tim legler aint said sh-- in like 20 minutes he just watchin stephen a and jay will go at it lmao," one fan wrote.

"Tim Legler must feel so uncomfortable right now," one fan added.

"Tim Legler just staying out of it," another fan wrote.

Hopefully Legler will be able to get a word in at some point.