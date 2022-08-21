Look: Sports World Is Celebrating Sister Jean On Sunday

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt celebrates after the Loyola Ramblers beat the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Sister Jean continues to be an inspiration to so many people.

The Loyola superfan is celebrating her 103rd birthday on Sunday.

Fans were quick to wish her a happy birthday on social media.

"Happy birthday to Sister Jean! She's 103! That's amazing! I hope Loyola Chicago continues to make the NCAA Tournament for years to come. Go Ramblers!," one fan tweeted.

Sister Jean was present at the NCAA Tournament earlier this year when Loyola made another appearance. She'll likely be there again next year if the Ramblers are able to secure another bid.

Here's to many more birthdays, Sister Jean!