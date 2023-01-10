Look: Sports World Is Feeling Bad For Shaquille O'Neal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal recently vowed that he would eat a horned frog if Georgia defeats TCU in the national championship game. He made that comment while on Inside the NBA.

"If Georgia beats TCU, I'll eat some frogs," Shaq said. "I'll eat a horned frog."

Well, the Hall of Famer better get ready to eat some frogs. On Monday night, Georgia embarrassed TCU at SoFi Stadium.

O'Neal reacted to Georgia's win over TCU with a picture of himself on Instagram. The caption read, "the face u make when u gotta eat horned frog legs congratulations."

This post from O'Neal received a lot of responses on social media.

"Pray for Shaq in front of Charles, Kenny & Ernie," one person said.

A second person simply responded, "Damn."

"They’re actually not bad," another person wrote.

There are far worse things O'Neal can eat after losing a bet, that's for sure.

Hopefully, O'Neal will eat frog legs on the set of Inside the NBA this week.