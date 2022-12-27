Look: Sports World Is Praying For Shaquille O'Neal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't get much sleep these days.

In a recent interview, he admitted that he can't fall asleep until 5 a.m. since he's still mourning the losses of his sister and longtime teammate Kobe Bryant.

“I don’t go to bed till 5 AM. Ever since Kobe and my sister died, I can’t sleep," Shaq said.

It's been over two years since Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash, while O'Neal's sister passed away three years ago after a battle with cancer.

The sports community is heartbroken for Shaq after reading that quote.

O'Neal and Bryant won three NBA championships together, while he was also very, very close with his younger sister.

Hopefully, Shaq will be able to find more peace with them at some point.