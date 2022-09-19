Look: Sports World Praying For Legendary WWE Star

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 03: Trish Stratus, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and John Morrison during WrestleMania XXVII at Georgia Dome on April 3, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The sports world is praying for the speedy recovery of WWE legend Trish Stratus following her emergency surgery last week.

Stratus revealed on social media that she was rushed to the hospital when it appeared that her appendix was on the verge of bursting.

Thankfully, the legendary WWE star had a successful surgery and is doing OK now.

Stratus explained what happened on social media.

A reminder that if you ever have a nagging pain in your lower right quadrant - do go to emergency…



"After a crampy 10 hour travel day on Monday I was working through the pain on Tuesday prepping for an announcement (which I will post tomorrow). I have a pretty high pain tolerance so when what I thought was 💩 cramps but ended up getting pretty intense I drove myself to emergency and turns out my appendix was getting ready to burst - which can be really bad if it happens and like cause death and stuff so I’m really glad I went to check it out, you know to avoid the whole dying thing.



Some takeaways - listen to your body. Dr. Google told me appendicitis was pain in the lower right abdomen, so that’s why it took me a while to think it was that because at first the pain was all across my belly. But after getting another Dr. Google’s opinion (reading another article) I found out it will start as pain across your stomach (also was tender to touch) but as the appendix gets more inflamed the pain will migrate to the right side and continue to to get worse. And boy did it. Turns out it’s an organ that serves no function so good riddance old pal.



Got 3 new scars to add to my body badges and one less organ … recovery hasn’t been too bad so far, definitely manageable. Just wanted to check in! xo," she wrote.

Fans are now praying for her speedy recovery.

Get well soon, Trish!