Look: Sports World Praying For Reggie Miller's Family

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 30: TV analyst Reggie Miller speaks before a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Reggie Miller and his family shared some devastating news on Monday night.

Miller shared the news that his father passed away via his Instagram account/

"This HURTS," Miller wrote. "The man who bought me my first set of baseball cleats, first basketball, who taught me to drown out all the outside noise and FOCUS is now and will forever be my guardian angel. Thanks, Pops for EVERYTHING!!! Say hello to Mom for us, and know that your teachings will live on through me to my kids. Please respect my brothers and sisters during this time, though (it's) difficult he's in a much better place."

The sports world is praying for Miller's family.

"My sincere condolences," Terrell Owens wrote.

"Sorry for your loss RIP," one fan wrote.

"🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sending you so much love Reggie," another fan added.

Miller's father, Saul, had five kids with his wife Carrie (including Reggie).

Saul was even an athlete himself as he played basketball in high school and at Lemoyne College.

He also served in the Air Force for over two decades.

Our thoughts are with Miller and his family.