Look: Sports World Praying For Tyson Fury's Family

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Tyson Fury sits on his throne before entering the ring prior to the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Julian Finney/Getty Images

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury has dealt with a lot of personal demons in his life. But the latest tragedy with his family might be one of the toughest he's ever faced.

On Sunday, Fury revealed that his cousin Rico Burton was killed in a stabbing attack in the United Kingdom last night. He called for higher penalties on knife crimes in the UK to keep crimes like it from happening again.

"My cousin was murdered last night. Stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. THIS NEEDS TO STOP," Fury wrote, using a stop sign emoji. "RIP RICO BURTON."

Fans have come out in support for Fury and his call for stiffer action against knife violence. Many are offering their condolences to Fury and to Burton.

Tyson Fury has had a wild, crazy and sometimes tragic life as he's climbed the boxing mountain. Battles with cocaine, doping and depression have been interspersed with some of the biggest wins of his career.

But losing a beloved family member might be one of the toughest issues he's had to face so far.

Were Tyson Fury not retired, there would be questions as to whether the death of his cousin might affect preparations for an upcoming fight. But the fact of the matter is that he has resolved himself not to fight again.

Our hearts go out to Burton, Fury, their family and loved ones.