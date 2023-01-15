Look: Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Racy Video

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 06: Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Olivia Dunne certainly knows how to turn heads on social media these days.

The LSU Tigers All-American gymnast is going viral on TikTok for her splits video.

The video, in which the flexible gymnast does the splits with ease, has more than 12 million views.

"a bit of a stretch…," she wrote on social media.

Sports fans love to see it from the talented gymnast on social media.

"Common Livvy W," one fan wrote.

"On behalf of utah. I’m so sorry to you and your team," one fan added.

"is that piece of the floor for sale?" another fan wondered.

"gymnastics and baseball the best combo," another fan added on social media.

Olivia Dunne/Instagram.

Dunne's 2023 season is currently underway at LSU.