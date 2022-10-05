Look: Sports World Reacts To Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge are seen attending the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) Gotham/Getty Images

Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit home run No. 62 - giving him the American League record.

Sitting there every step of the way during his incredible season was his wife. Samantha Bracksieck made headlines on Tuesday night with her outfit following Judge's historic mark.

She was wearing a shirt that said "World Series Champion" on it. Fans loved it.

"Samantha Judge has the right idea with that shirt," Talkin' Yanks said.

"Love that she loves New York because New York loves Judge & we need Judge to love New York to stay in New York," one fan said.

Others couldn't help but be a little distracted by their ridiculous height difference.

"I'm cracking up at their height difference," the fan said.

That's what happens when someone is 6-foot-7. The couple is hoping to keep their good mojo going as the Yankees gear up for what they hope will be a deep playoff run.