Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Costume Photo

Alex Morgan once again went viral on social media for her Halloween costume.

The U.S. soccer superstar dressed up as the giraffe from the popular animated movie series "Madagascar." Her husband, Servando Carrasco, was the zebra and her son, Charlie, was the lion.

Take a look at Morgan's Instagram post here:

"Charlie (and all of our) 2022 most watched movie," she wrote as the caption.

The sports world took to social media to react to this family costume.

"This is SO popular in our house too. The children love it. Great family costume idea," one fan wrote.

"Turned out SO CUTE!" another said.

"This is so good!" another added.

This isn't the first time Morgan has gone viral for her Halloween costume. Take a look at some of her past costumes here.