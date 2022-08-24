Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Parenting Admission

SANDY, UT - JUNE 28: Alex Morgan #13 of United States and her daugther Charlie Elena arrive to the friendly game between Colombia and United States at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 28, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) Omar Vega/Getty Images

Alex Morgan admitted to doing something that most parents likely do when they have small children.

Morgan confessed that she throws away 95% of her kids' artwork that they make during school.

"What do you guys do with all the beautiful-unique-one-of-a-kind artwork that your kids bring home from school? Just want to make sure we're on the same page that we throw away 95% of it," Morgan tweeted.

Sports fans that have kids know that feeling all too well.

"Wow, (I) didn't know Alex Morgan was my mom," one fan tweeted.

"I don't have kids but i totally would do the same," another fan tweeted.

Morgan will have to be careful that her kid doesn't ask about those artworks that she throws away.

That said, there will likely be a select few that she decides to keep from her kid. Those will be the ones that carry the most meaning.