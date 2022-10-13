Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 16: Bob Costas of NBC Sports talk before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention.

TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."

Fans weren't enthused by the commercial and thought it was unneccessary. Apparently so, too, did Bob Costas. In a recent interview, he made it clear he wasn't happy with having to set up the promo.

“Here’s what’s changed just from a production standpoint — there’s a lot more stuff,” Costas said. “The commercial imperatives are such that there’s more drop-ins during games including a dragon swooping into Yankee Stadium in simulated form in Game 1. And I didn’t even know what it was. They hand me this card and I’m like ‘What the hell is this?’"

Fans loved the fact that Costas didn't like the commercial.

"I’m glad Costas is publicly trashing this and I genuinely feel bad for Shehadi who had to play along. It was one of the stupidest bits I’ve ever seen," one fan said.

Others think he should have just refused to do the bit.

"Hero - flex and refuse - you can," a fan said.

We'll have to wait and see if there are any further promos planned for the playoffs.