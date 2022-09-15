Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Family News

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

President Joe Biden plans to hold in-person meetings at the White House with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan — both of whom remain "wrongfully imprisoned" in Russia.

These separate meetings will be the first in-person communication between Biden and the families.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"All this meetin and greetin. RELEASE HER. Do what needs to be done," one fan wrote.

"While there a people here, in America, serving unconstitutional sentences for marijuana which is legal in most states now," another pointed out.

Earlier this year, the Biden Administration said they'd made a "substantial proposal" to get Griner and Whelan home with a prisoner swap. So far, there appears to be no imminent breakthrough with this plan.

Griner, a WNBA superstar, has been detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges since February. She was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for a carrying a vape cartridge containing less than one gram of cannabis oil at a Moscow airport.

Biden will meet with Griner's wife, Cherelle, and agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas.